In Zhytomyr region, a medical orderly received 5 years in prison for stealing a wedding ring from the body of a soldier

In January 2025, a medical worker who was preparing the body of a deceased serviceman for transfer to his family for burial removed a gold wedding ring from his hand and handed it over to a local pawnshop for 3,900 hryvnias. The wife noticed the absence of the jewelry and turned to law enforcement. By court decision, the nurse received five years in prison. This is reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office writes UNN.

Details

As reported by prosecutors, the incident occurred in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region. The wife, who noticed the absence of the wedding ring after the funeral ceremony, appealed to law enforcement agencies. During the pre-trial investigation, two more cases of similar thefts by the medical brother were established.

The prosecutor of the Malynskyi department of the Korosten district prosecutor's office supported the public prosecution in the case against a 49-year-old employee of the local branch of the bureau of forensic medical examination, who was found guilty of committing serious crimes - in abuse of the bodies of the deceased, including a deceased serviceman, committed for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - stated in the post.

According to the results of the case, the Malynskyi District Court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment, the prosecutor's office added.

At present, the verdict has not yet entered into legal force, as the term for its appeal is ongoing.

