In Zhytomyr region, a medical orderly received 5 years in prison for stealing a wedding ring from the body of a soldier

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 09:06 AM

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

May 19, 07:57 AM

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

May 19, 06:58 AM

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

May 19, 05:46 AM

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

May 19, 09:23 AM

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

May 19, 09:38 AM

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM
Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
May 19, 05:46 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM
The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

In Zhytomyr region, a medical orderly received 5 years in prison for stealing a wedding ring from the body of a soldier

Kyiv • UNN

 1078 views

In January 2025, a medical orderly in the Zhytomyr region stole a wedding ring from the body of a deceased soldier. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment for desecration of the body of the deceased.

In Zhytomyr region, a medical orderly received 5 years in prison for stealing a wedding ring from the body of a soldier

In January 2025, a medical worker who was preparing the body of a deceased serviceman for transfer to his family for burial removed a gold wedding ring from his hand and handed it over to a local pawnshop for 3,900 hryvnias. The wife noticed the absence of the jewelry and turned to law enforcement. By court decision, the nurse received five years in prison. This is reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office writes UNN.

Details

As reported by prosecutors, the incident occurred in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region. The wife, who noticed the absence of the wedding ring after the funeral ceremony, appealed to law enforcement agencies. During the pre-trial investigation, two more cases of similar thefts by the medical brother were established.

The prosecutor of the Malynskyi department of the Korosten district prosecutor's office supported the public prosecution in the case against a 49-year-old employee of the local branch of the bureau of forensic medical examination, who was found guilty of committing serious crimes - in abuse of the bodies of the deceased, including a deceased serviceman, committed for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- stated in the post.

According to the results of the case, the Malynskyi District Court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment, the prosecutor's office added.

At present, the verdict has not yet entered into legal force, as the term for its appeal is ongoing.

"Selling information": In Zakarpattia, the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer who helped evaders illegally cross the border15.05.25, 23:00 • 3925 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukraine
