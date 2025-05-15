"Selling information": In Zakarpattia, the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer who helped evaders illegally cross the border

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
07:31 PM • 2612 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

06:19 PM • 11529 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 49145 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:19 PM • 47602 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 87852 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 106317 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 159310 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147481 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 302722 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104523 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
75%
744mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 73937 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 112395 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 62404 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

May 15, 01:59 PM • 35262 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:22 PM • 41191 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 49141 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 112597 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 181923 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 248744 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 302721 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 24267 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 62558 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 97325 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 132511 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 81595 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

"Selling information": In Zakarpattia, the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer who helped evaders illegally cross the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The law enforcement officer systematically leaked information about border patrols. He was detained while receiving a bribe of $2,000.

"Selling information": In Zakarpattia, the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer who helped evaders illegally cross the border

In Zakarpattia, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed a law enforcement officer who was selling information about border protection to evaders so that they could illegally leave the country. The official charged approximately $2,500 for each conscript. This is reported by the SBI press service, according to UNN.

Details

SBI employees, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the internal security of the State Border Guard Service, exposed a law enforcement officer who was selling information about border protection to evaders for illegal departure from Ukraine.

Since March of this year, the law enforcement officer has been systematically providing interested men with information about the location of border patrols, their patrol routes, and the location of technical border protection equipment in the area for which he was responsible according to his official duties for money.

- the SBI said in a statement.

It is noted that for each conscript who wanted to illegally leave Ukraine, the official charged approximately 2.5 thousand US dollars.

Currently, the SBI is establishing the full circle of persons who managed to use this "assistance" and those involved in the functioning of the scheme.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in Uzhhorod "red-handed" while receiving 2,000 US dollars from another "client". Earlier, he had already received an advance payment of 500 US dollars from the man

- reports the State Bureau of Investigation.

The official has been notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits by an official and illegal transfer of persons across the state border (Part 1 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 9 years," the SBI added.

The procedural management is carried out by the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Recall

In Kyiv, a man was detained for organizing illegal border crossings to Moldova for $16,000. He was also involved in a case of assistance in being discharged from military service.

Promised travel abroad and work in the defense industry: a fraudster who earned almost UAH 400,000 was exposed in Lviv region06.05.25, 14:17 • 6341 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Brent
$64.60
Bitcoin
$102,757.20
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,226.51
Ethereum
$2,529.93