"Selling information": In Zakarpattia, the State Bureau of Investigation detained a law enforcement officer who helped evaders illegally cross the border

In Zakarpattia, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed a law enforcement officer who was selling information about border protection to evaders so that they could illegally leave the country. The official charged approximately $2,500 for each conscript. This is reported by the SBI press service, according to UNN.

Details

SBI employees, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the internal security of the State Border Guard Service, exposed a law enforcement officer who was selling information about border protection to evaders for illegal departure from Ukraine.

Since March of this year, the law enforcement officer has been systematically providing interested men with information about the location of border patrols, their patrol routes, and the location of technical border protection equipment in the area for which he was responsible according to his official duties for money. - the SBI said in a statement.

It is noted that for each conscript who wanted to illegally leave Ukraine, the official charged approximately 2.5 thousand US dollars.

Currently, the SBI is establishing the full circle of persons who managed to use this "assistance" and those involved in the functioning of the scheme.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in Uzhhorod "red-handed" while receiving 2,000 US dollars from another "client". Earlier, he had already received an advance payment of 500 US dollars from the man - reports the State Bureau of Investigation.

The official has been notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits by an official and illegal transfer of persons across the state border (Part 1 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 9 years," the SBI added.

The procedural management is carried out by the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Recall

In Kyiv, a man was detained for organizing illegal border crossings to Moldova for $16,000. He was also involved in a case of assistance in being discharged from military service.

Promised travel abroad and work in the defense industry: a fraudster who earned almost UAH 400,000 was exposed in Lviv region