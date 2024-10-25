Zelensky reveals the timing of North Korean military's arrival at the front
Kyiv • UNN
The President announced the use of the DPRK's military in hostilities in Ukraine on October 27-28. Zelenskyy called on world leaders to respond in principle to the escalation by Russia and the DPRK.
As early as October 27-28, the first North Korean military will be used by Russia in Ukraine in combat operations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyy, UNN reports.
According to intelligence, on October 27-28, Russia will use its first North Korean military in combat zones. This is an obvious escalation step by Russia that matters, unlike all the disinformation that has been heard in Kazan these days
According to Zelenskyy, the world can clearly see what Russia really wants, and that is to continue the war. That is why we need a principled and strong reaction from the world's leaders, the head of state added.
The actual involvement of North Korea in hostilities should be responded to not with a blind eye and confused comments, but with tangible pressure on both Moscow and Pyongyang to comply with the UN Charter and to punish escalation
Zelensky also heard Syrskyi's report on the situation in all combat areas
"The situation on the frontline is now, special attention is paid to Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Lyman directions. The situation in Donetsk region is difficult, but our combat brigades are holding their positions and doing everything possible to destroy the occupant," the President said.
According to Zelenskyy, they also talked about the Kursk operation. "We are implementing our tasks. The buffer zone on Russian territory protects Ukraine from Russian attempts to expand the war in the east of our country and ensures tangible Russian losses," the head of state said.
