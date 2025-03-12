Zelensky remotely directed Ukraine's actions in negotiations with the US in Jeddah - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelensky remotely directed the actions of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the US in Saudi Arabia on March 11. The negotiations led to the cancellation of the pause in intelligence sharing.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remotely directed the actions of the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 during negotiations with the United States in Saudi Arabia. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, on Wednesday, reports UNN.
Details
The negotiations in Jeddah, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted, were among the most interesting in which he had to participate. From the point of view of the art of diplomacy, strategic thinking, the search for non-standard solutions, a competent balance of flexibility and firmness, the ability to take tactical steps for the sake of the ultimate goal, he noted.
The Ukrainian delegation and, above all, the President of Ukraine, who remotely directed its actions, demonstrated all this yesterday. At the final stages of work on the draft joint statement, which lasted several hours, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, personally played a key role
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that it was the President who "directed the delegation's actions to the ironclad protection of a number of fundamental positions and wise flexibility regarding others, which allowed us to reach a final positive result".
Addition
On March 11, negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. As a result, it became known that the USA is immediately canceling the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine also expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.
In addition, as a result of the negotiations, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, agreed to conclude the so-called resource agreement as soon as possible.
The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, talking about the negotiations, stated that the Ukrainian and American delegations spoke as partners and friends. The opinion of Ukraine is important for the USA.
