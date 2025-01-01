Zelensky reacts to deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans

Ukraine expresses condolences after the attack in New Orleans. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, terrorism and violence have no place in the modern world, so such actions cannot be left unpunished.

The President emphasized that Ukraine expresses its condolences to the victims and their families, condemning the violence that leads to the loss of human lives.

Zelensky also expressed support for the American nation and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Recall

A truck deliberately drove into a crowd of people in the French Quarter of New Orleans, killing 10 people and injuring 35.

