Zelensky reacts to deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82904 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157618 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132808 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137504 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177456 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111867 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168952 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104663 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137275 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136738 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73098 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105259 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107456 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177456 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168952 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196453 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185538 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136738 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137275 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136396 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153414 views
Zelensky reacts to deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42013 views

The President of Ukraine expressed condolences after the terrorist attack in New Orleans, where a truck drove into a crowd of people. The attack killed 10 people and injured 35.

Ukraine expresses condolences after the attack in New Orleans. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, terrorism and violence have no place in the modern world, so such actions cannot be left unpunished. 

The President emphasized that Ukraine expresses its condolences to the victims and their families, condemning the violence that leads to the loss of human lives.

Zelensky also expressed support for the American nation and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. 

Recall

A truck deliberately drove into a crowd of people in the French Quarter of New Orleans, killing 10 people and injuring 35.

Tragedy in New Orleans: authorities announce the number of victims and report explosives at the site of the attack01.01.25, 17:01 • 25154 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyNews of the World
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

