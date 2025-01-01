Tragedy in New Orleans: authorities announce the number of victims and report explosives at the site of the attack

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81085 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157085 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132518 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139772 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137326 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177169 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111810 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168736 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136948 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136388 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71326 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104983 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107188 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157085 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185336 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136388 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144788 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136304 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153332 views
Tragedy in New Orleans: authorities announce the number of victims and report explosives at the site of the attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25154 views

A car deliberately drove into a crowd of people in the French Quarter of New Orleans, killing 10 people and injuring 35.

At least 10 people were killed and 35 injured as a result of a car crashing into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the United States. Axios writes, reports UNN.

Details

During a press conference, New Orleans Police Chief Ann Kirkpatrick said that the driver acted with “obvious intent.”  She also added that two police officers were among the injured. 

The driver was driving at high speed, demonstrating “deliberate actions to hit as many people as possible,” the police chief said.

At least one improvised explosive device was found at the scene, said FBI Special Agent in Charge in New Orleans Alethea Duncan. Experts are now investigating whether the device could have exploded. 

The FBI took over the investigation.

In London on New Year's Eve, a car drove into a crowd: two people were injured01.01.25, 09:28 • 26734 views

Reaction of the authorities

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell called the tragedy a “terrorist incident,” but the FBI is refraining from such a classification. Cantrell has already contacted Louisiana Governor Jeff Landrieu and the White House. On social media, Landry called the incident “a horrific act of violence.” 

Officials urged people to avoid the scene while the investigation continues.

The victims were taken to five local hospitals.

New Orleans is a popular destination for New Year's Eve celebrations, especially with the Sugar Bowl American football game taking place today. Usually, protective barriers are set up at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal streets to prevent vehicles from entering, but this time a pickup truck driver drove around the barriers and made his way into the crowd. 

This tragedy is expected to draw special attention to security issues in the city.

Recall

In New Orleans, in the first hours of the new year, a truck crashed into a crowd of people. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising