Tragedy in New Orleans: authorities announce the number of victims and report explosives at the site of the attack

At least 10 people were killed and 35 injured as a result of a car crashing into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the United States. Axios writes, reports UNN.

During a press conference, New Orleans Police Chief Ann Kirkpatrick said that the driver acted with “obvious intent.” She also added that two police officers were among the injured.

The driver was driving at high speed, demonstrating “deliberate actions to hit as many people as possible,” the police chief said.

At least one improvised explosive device was found at the scene, said FBI Special Agent in Charge in New Orleans Alethea Duncan. Experts are now investigating whether the device could have exploded.

The FBI took over the investigation.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell called the tragedy a “terrorist incident,” but the FBI is refraining from such a classification. Cantrell has already contacted Louisiana Governor Jeff Landrieu and the White House. On social media, Landry called the incident “a horrific act of violence.”

Officials urged people to avoid the scene while the investigation continues.

The victims were taken to five local hospitals.

New Orleans is a popular destination for New Year's Eve celebrations, especially with the Sugar Bowl American football game taking place today. Usually, protective barriers are set up at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal streets to prevent vehicles from entering, but this time a pickup truck driver drove around the barriers and made his way into the crowd.

This tragedy is expected to draw special attention to security issues in the city.

In New Orleans, in the first hours of the new year, a truck crashed into a crowd of people.