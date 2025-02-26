Zelensky plans to visit London after the US
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine is planning to visit the United States, after which he will immediately travel to London. In the British capital, he is scheduled to meet with his European counterparts at Keir Starmer's office.
After his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to travel to London to meet with his European counterparts. Zelensky said this during a meeting with journalists on February 26, UNN reports.
Details
After the US, if I go, we'll see, I plan to go to London right after that, and we'll meet with the Europeans at Keir Starmer's
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had offered the Ukrainian side a visit to Washington, and the offices of the two presidents are currently working on this issue.
