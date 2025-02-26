ukenru
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky plans to visit London after the US

Zelensky plans to visit London after the US

The President of Ukraine is planning to visit the United States, after which he will immediately travel to London. In the British capital, he is scheduled to meet with his European counterparts at Keir Starmer's office.

After his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to travel to London to meet with his European counterparts. Zelensky said this during a meeting with journalists on February 26, UNN reports.

Details

After the US, if I go, we'll see, I plan to go to London right after that, and we'll meet with the Europeans at Keir Starmer's

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had offered the Ukrainian side a visit to Washington, and the offices of the two presidents are currently working on this issue.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

