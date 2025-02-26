Zelensky plans to visit London after the US

After his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to travel to London to meet with his European counterparts. Zelensky said this during a meeting with journalists on February 26, UNN reports.

Details

After the US, if I go, we'll see, I plan to go to London right after that, and we'll meet with the Europeans at Keir Starmer's - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had offered the Ukrainian side a visit to Washington, and the offices of the two presidents are currently working on this issue.

