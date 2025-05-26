$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 22540 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 64387 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 64840 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 83413 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 98158 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 80134 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 83384 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 84928 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80466 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85235 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Zelensky ordered to increase the production of interceptor drones and missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

The President of Ukraine instructed to increase the production of interceptor drones, attracting more funding from partners. There will also be separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program.

Zelensky ordered to increase the production of interceptor drones and missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff that he had instructed to significantly increase the production of interceptor drones, as well as to provide separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program - for faster missile production. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today, at the Staff meeting, we analyzed in detail the consequences of Russian strikes, their tactics of using drones, and our responses. I instructed to significantly increase our production of interceptor drones, and we will attract more funding from our partners for this. We are preparing relevant news. I also instructed to provide separate funding for our Ukrainian ballistic program - for faster missile production. There was also a detailed report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Malyuk, today. There are good results 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

Russian troops have been attacking Kyiv for the third night in a row - with drones, there is damage in the Dniprovskyi district.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, stated that massive Russian air attacks have been going on for the third day in a row, and their intensity is breaking records. Tonight, Ukraine successfully repelled 288 UAVs out of 364. Strengthening sanctions against Russia may force it to reduce its weapons production and prevent such massive attacks.

The Economist noted that if the current ceasefire negotiations fail, which seems very likely, Ukraine's air defense units will have to reduce the use of their interceptors.

The Financial Times reported that Russia is currently producing more missiles and drones than it uses. This creates new challenges for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
The Economist
Financial Times
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
