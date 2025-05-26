Zelensky ordered to increase the production of interceptor drones and missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff that he had instructed to significantly increase the production of interceptor drones, as well as to provide separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program - for faster missile production. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today, at the Staff meeting, we analyzed in detail the consequences of Russian strikes, their tactics of using drones, and our responses. I instructed to significantly increase our production of interceptor drones, and we will attract more funding from our partners for this. We are preparing relevant news. I also instructed to provide separate funding for our Ukrainian ballistic program - for faster missile production. There was also a detailed report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Malyuk, today. There are good results - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

Russian troops have been attacking Kyiv for the third night in a row - with drones, there is damage in the Dniprovskyi district.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, stated that massive Russian air attacks have been going on for the third day in a row, and their intensity is breaking records. Tonight, Ukraine successfully repelled 288 UAVs out of 364. Strengthening sanctions against Russia may force it to reduce its weapons production and prevent such massive attacks.

The Economist noted that if the current ceasefire negotiations fail, which seems very likely, Ukraine's air defense units will have to reduce the use of their interceptors.

The Financial Times reported that Russia is currently producing more missiles and drones than it uses. This creates new challenges for Ukraine.