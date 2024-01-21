Zelensky on mobilization: it is primarily a matter of justice

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 27459 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 50691 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 37407 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 41331 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113076 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117231 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149574 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142751 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172803 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 71657 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 82521 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103086 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 72935 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 49315 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 50506 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290083 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241882 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 27270 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103086 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149559 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110019 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109822 views
Actual
Zelensky on mobilization: it is primarily a matter of justice

Zelensky on mobilization: it is primarily a matter of justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43030 views

In an interview with the British TV channel Channel 4 News, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that mobilization is primarily a matter of justice. He emphasized the importance of proper training and informing personnel about their role in the army.

Mobilization is first and foremost a matter of justice, because it is unfair to bypass when someone dies for you, and it is fair that a person should know where they are going, for how long and how well they will be prepared. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the British TV channel Channel 4 News, according to a UNN correspondent.   

I would still like to stick to the understanding of what it is (mobilization - ed.) for different segments of society. First of all, it is a matter of justice. Because there are people who have been at war from the first day, and the fact that they do not complain does not mean that there is no possibility for people to replace them, to rest... They deserve justice, to be replaced by others. If there are not enough trained, professional people, then people need to be given a tool, the military should be given a tool in the form of mobilization, so that they can mobilize a part of society and then prepare them. 

- Zelensky said.

Details

The President noted that it is very important to prepare people, not just throw them on the battlefield.

Arakhamia explains why the draft law on mobilization was sent back for revision12.01.24, 23:20 • 109089 views

That is why the law on mobilization is important, reasonable and fair. It is necessary for the military, and you cannot just say: well, their army is enough for them. This is simply not fair and not just. First of all, it is very important to tell people where they (the military - ed.) are going, that they will be trained, that they will have enough of everything. He can't just go in the dark, just go and not know the way out. Not knowing how long he is going for, etc. There are a lot of questions. The whole story of mobilization is, first of all, a question of justice. It's fair to replace someone, it's fair for someone to rest. It is unfair to bypass someone who is dying for you, and it is fair that a person should know where he or she is going, for how long, how well they will be prepared, who will prepare them. 

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova reported on January 15 that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising