Arakhamia explains why the draft law on mobilization was sent back for revision

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the draft law on mobilization was sent for revision. He said this on the air of a national telethon, reports UNN.

"We get a lot of stories when a person is mobilized, they supposedly learn, they have a course, and then it turns out that they threw one grenade and have no more skills. So we will not miss any more," he said.

The issue of mobilization of transport in the private sector and conscription of people with disabilities of the third group needs to be finalized.

"We said that this cannot happen. We talked about people with disabilities - we will not allow people with disabilities of group 3 to be drafted, because there are many people who are missing one of their organs or have tuberculosis. Why is this needed in the army?" - added the MP.

In addition, the Committee will consider the issue of sending subpoenas by e-mail, as evasion is a criminal offense, and there is no way to confirm the fact of non-receipt of the subpoena.

