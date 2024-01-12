Arakhamia explains why the draft law on mobilization was sent back for revision

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Arakhamia explains why the draft law on mobilization was sent back for revision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109085 views

Arakhamia announced the return of the draft law on mobilization for revision, citing problems with insufficient training and the conscription of persons with group 3 disabilities.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the draft law on mobilization was sent for revision. He said this on the air of a national telethon, reports UNN.

"We get a lot of stories when a person is mobilized, they supposedly learn, they have a course, and then it turns out that they threw one grenade and have no more skills. So we will not miss any more," he said.

Government's draft law on mobilization is being returned for revision - Arakhamia11.01.24, 13:22 • 24916 views

The issue of mobilization of transport in the private sector and conscription of people with disabilities of the third group needs to be finalized. 

"We said that this cannot happen. We talked about people with disabilities - we will not allow people with disabilities of group 3 to be drafted, because there are many people who are missing one of their organs or have tuberculosis. Why is this needed in the army?" - added the MP.

In addition, the Committee will consider the issue of sending subpoenas by e-mail, as evasion is a criminal offense, and there is no way to confirm the fact of non-receipt of the subpoena. 

Draft law on mobilization: the National Assembly denies information about the decision to return the document to the Cabinet of Ministers10.01.24, 21:54 • 25308 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

