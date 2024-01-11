Government's draft law on mobilization is being returned for revision - Arakhamia

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 65339 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108175 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137248 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135654 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175239 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171282 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281222 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178171 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167162 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148815 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103256 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103017 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105029 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 74945 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 48728 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 65422 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281225 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259543 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 34384 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137252 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106082 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106087 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122242 views
Government's draft law on mobilization is being returned for revision - Arakhamia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24917 views

Draft law No. 10378 on mobilization in Ukraine is returned to the initiator after consultations with the military leadership and parliamentary committees.

The government's draft law No. 10378 is being returned to the initiator following a closed meeting and a closed-door meeting of the Conciliation Board, and parliamentarians are also submitting proposals developed in the committee and working groups , the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, member of the Defense Committee, MP David Arakhamia said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Arakhamia said that a closed-door meeting with the military command and a closed-door meeting of the Conciliation Council, which he had announced yesterday, had taken place. "Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff Shaptala, Defense Minister Umerov, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, heads of factions and committees were present," the MP wrote on Telegram.

"The main issue is the draft law No. 10378 on improving mobilization, military registration and military service. (...) Following the meeting, the draft law is returned to the initiator. At the same time, we are passing on the proposals developed at the committee and in working groups. To be continued

- Arakhamia wrote.

The MP recalled that the discussion of the draft law was held in the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence in a closed session, "in compliance with the requirements of the legislation on working with classified information.

"There were many discussions. We understand the request of the military command and are ready to meet it. But not all the norms can be supported. Some provisions directly violate human rights, some are not optimally formulated. This was openly stated to the military command. [But all political forces have understood and support the need for mobilization," Arakhamia said.

Podoliak explains psychological preparation for mobilization11.01.24, 04:23 • 30806 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

