Government's draft law on mobilization is being returned for revision - Arakhamia

The government's draft law No. 10378 is being returned to the initiator following a closed meeting and a closed-door meeting of the Conciliation Board, and parliamentarians are also submitting proposals developed in the committee and working groups , the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, member of the Defense Committee, MP David Arakhamia said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Arakhamia said that a closed-door meeting with the military command and a closed-door meeting of the Conciliation Council, which he had announced yesterday, had taken place. "Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff Shaptala, Defense Minister Umerov, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, heads of factions and committees were present," the MP wrote on Telegram.

"The main issue is the draft law No. 10378 on improving mobilization, military registration and military service. (...) Following the meeting, the draft law is returned to the initiator. At the same time, we are passing on the proposals developed at the committee and in working groups. To be continued - Arakhamia wrote.

The MP recalled that the discussion of the draft law was held in the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence in a closed session, "in compliance with the requirements of the legislation on working with classified information.

"There were many discussions. We understand the request of the military command and are ready to meet it. But not all the norms can be supported. Some provisions directly violate human rights, some are not optimally formulated. This was openly stated to the military command. [But all political forces have understood and support the need for mobilization," Arakhamia said.

