Podoliak explains psychological preparation for mobilization

In the context of mobilization, Ukrainians need to answer complex questions, including preparing themselves psychologically. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

We have to understand emotionally, in the 21st century, when there are so many opportunities: to travel the world, to build careers, to study anywhere, and at the same time you have to be in a trench in 1914. With the understanding that this could be the end of everything. It is very difficult to rebuild Podolyak noted.

According to him, the discussion is difficult only for Ukraine. For Russians, it's simple: "They already live in 1914. For them, it's a window to the world.

