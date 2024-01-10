Draft law on mobilization: the National Assembly denies information about the decision to return the document to the Cabinet of Ministers

The head of the Servant of the People faction, MP David Arakhamia, denied the information about the decision to return the draft law on mobilization to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision, UNN reports.

Today we held a meeting of the faction. We discussed the current situation and the work plan for the coming days. We were surprised to read about alleged decisions of our faction on the public pages of people who have nothing to do with us.... All decisions on the consideration of the draft laws will be made at the Conciliation Board, to which the military command and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense are invited - Arakhamia said.

He also said that in the near future there will be information on personnel issues in the Verkhovna Rada Committees.

"The Conciliation Council will meet tomorrow, and I will report on the results separately," Arakhamia summarized.

Recall

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reportedthat the Servant of the People faction decided to return the mobilization bill to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision.

As UNN reported, the Verkhovna Rada is planning to consider the government's draft law on mobilization in the first reading tomorrow, January 11. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, "they are actively looking for votes".

"...They are actively looking for votes, and a faction is even being assembled for this purpose tonight," Zheleznyak added.

According to media reports, the Servant of the People party plans to hold a meeting of the faction today.