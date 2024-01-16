ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelensky met with the King and Prime Minister of Belgium in Davos: what is known

Zelensky met with the King and Prime Minister of Belgium in Davos: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

At the World Economic Forum, President Zelenskyy discussed the priorities of Belgium's presidency of the EU Council with King Philippe I and Prime Minister de Kroo. Zelensky thanked them for defense support from Belgium, in particular for decision to provide F-16 fighter jets and a €1.7 billion fund created by taxing frozen Russian assets.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Philip I of Belgium and Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo. This is reported by the official website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The interlocutors discussed the priorities of the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union, primarily in the context of Ukraine's approach to the actual start of the negotiation process on EU accession," the presidential administration said.

Zelensky thanked King Philippe and De Kroo for Belgium's significant defense support, including the country's decision to provide F-16 fighter jets, Belgian training for Ukrainian pilots, and the recent 15th defense assistance package

The President of Ukraine also praised Belgium's leadership in creating a €1.7 billion fund to support Ukraine, which will be filled with taxation of profits from frozen Russian assets.

"The President emphasized the importance of creating an effective mechanism for confiscating the aggressor's frozen assets," the OP added.

Recall

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. The two leaders discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

