Zelensky met with the King and Prime Minister of Belgium in Davos: what is known

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Philip I of Belgium and Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo. This is reported by the official website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The interlocutors discussed the priorities of the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union, primarily in the context of Ukraine's approach to the actual start of the negotiation process on EU accession," the presidential administration said.

Zelensky thanked King Philippe and De Kroo for Belgium's significant defense support, including the country's decision to provide F-16 fighter jets, Belgian training for Ukrainian pilots, and the recent 15th defense assistance package

The President of Ukraine also praised Belgium's leadership in creating a €1.7 billion fund to support Ukraine, which will be filled with taxation of profits from frozen Russian assets.

"The President emphasized the importance of creating an effective mechanism for confiscating the aggressor's frozen assets," the OP added.

