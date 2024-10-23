Zelensky met with human rights activist Maksym Butkevych, released from Russian captivity: what they talked about
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with representatives of civil society, including Maksym Butkevych, who was released from captivity. They discussed the Victory Plan, unity in promoting decisions on NATO and defense development.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of Ukrainian civil society, including Maksym Butkevych, who was recently released from captivity. They discussed the Victory Plan and the need to unite society for the sake of justice for Ukraine. The Head of State said this in his evening address, UNN reports.
Today we met with representatives of our Ukrainian civil society. There were many organizations involved in foreign policy, defense development, human rights, and freedom protection. Among them was Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian human rights activist and soldier whom we recently managed to free from Russian captivity. We discussed in detail the Victory Plan and our need to unite - to bring justice to Ukraine, bring peace closer and talk to our partners about everything that can make Ukraine stronger
He noted that Ukraine is counting on unity in promoting the partners' decision to invite Ukraine to NATO, as well as the development of the Ukrainian defense system.
"We need to more actively urge our partners to be decisive in defense cooperation. And we must also work together on steps that will allow Ukraine to recover faster from this war," Zelensky added.
On October 18, human rights activist, soldier and co-founder of the ZMINA Human Rights Center Maksym Butkevych returned home from Russian captivity .