Zelensky: Keeping the buffer zone in Kursk region to protect Sumy and Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine maintains a "buffer zone" in the Kursk region to protect Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian troops' offensives. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's evening video address on Telegram.

Details

In his evening video address on Sunday, January 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine maintains a buffer zone on the territory of Russia for security purposes.

Today we had a lot of military reports with commanders, we also had a conversation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine about the situation at the front, our key areas - Donetsk region, and also about the areas of the Kursk operation. It will soon be six months of our active actions in the Kursk region to protect the Ukrainian land. We are maintaining a buffer zone on the territory of Russia to protect our Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian offensives - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Summarizing his address, the President of Ukraine praised the soldiers of the 95th separate brigade for their actions in Kursk region, the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne and 68th separate hunting brigades for their effectiveness in the Pokrovsk sector, and the 24th and 100th separate mechanized brigades for their heroism in the battles for Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

Recall

President statedthat the operation in the Kursk region has become a powerful bargaining chip in negotiations with the countries of the Global South. According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian Armed Forces may leave the Kursk region by spring 2025.

