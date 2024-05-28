Zelensky inspects F-16 fighters at Mellsbrook airfield

During his working visit to Belgium, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Melsbroek military base. He inspected F-16 fighter jets and talked to Belgian pilots-instructors and Ukrainian military personnel who are training there, UNN reports .

I visited the Melsbrook military base where our military personnel are trained. Ukraine is looking forward to receiving F-16 fighter jets from its Western partners to strengthen the defense of our skies. We are also waiting for our soldiers at home, who are learning how to maintain F-16s and are very motivated to start performing combat missions and accelerate the victory of our country ,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The President's Office reported that the Head of State was told in detail about the combat characteristics and technical features of the aircraft, as well as about the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. Belgian pilots-instructors noted the motivation of their Ukrainian colleagues.

Zelenskyy also met with members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are undergoing training in fighter jet maintenance. They told us that they have experienced instructors, receive all the important information and want to return to Ukraine as soon as possible to perform combat missions and accelerate our victory.

I wish you a good graduation. Thank you very much, we are counting on you and waiting for you at home - the President said.

Addendum

The country's Foreign Minister Aja Labib said that Belgium will supply 30 of its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2028.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo said that the weapons to be provided to Ukraine by Belgium under the security agreement, including F-16 aircraft, will be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Ukrainian territory.