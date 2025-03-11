Zelenskyy met with the prince of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah: what they talked about

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelenskyy met with the prince of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah: what they talked about

Kyiv • UNN

 15007 views

The President of Ukraine met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where they discussed steps to end the war. The parties also agreed on economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's investments in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with the prince of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah: what they talked about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. They discussed steps and conditions that could end the war and make peace reliable and lasting. This was reported by UNN citing Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram channel and the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Details

On Tuesday, March 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the results of the meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

A good meeting with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Grateful for the wise perspective on the international situation and for supporting Ukraine. It was very important to hear words of confidence in Ukraine's future 

- wrote the Head of State.

"We discussed all the main issues on the agenda – both bilateral and with other partners. I noted the efforts of Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, which help bring about real peace. Saudi Arabia provides a very important platform for diplomacy, and we appreciate it," - added Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian team remains in Jeddah to work with the American team on Tuesday, March 11, and we hope for a practical result. The Ukrainian position at the meeting will be absolutely constructive

- it is stated in the post of the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, during the meeting, they discussed in detail with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud the steps and conditions that could end the war and make peace reliable and lasting.

He particularly emphasized the issue of releasing prisoners and returning children, which could become one of the key measures to establish trust in diplomatic efforts. A significant part of the conversation was devoted to security guarantee formats

- wrote Zelensky.

He appreciated Saudi Arabia's readiness to develop economic cooperation and invest in Ukraine.

They discussed key sectors for investment, starting with security, energy, and infrastructure. We see equally the opportunities for economic development and interaction through reconstruction in Ukraine

- noted the President of Ukraine.

The Crown Prince spoke about Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic strategy.

Volodymyr Zelensky wished success to the partners and expressed readiness to cooperate. "We are confident that the interaction between our countries and regions strengthens our peoples and the whole world," - summarized the Head of State.

According to SPA, an official reception ceremony was held for the Ukrainian president. After that, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Zelensky held negotiations.

"Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting all international initiatives and efforts aimed at achieving peace," - writes the news agency.

Recall

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on Monday he would meet with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will remain for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sibiga, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa.  

Negotiations in Saudi Arabia: Ukraine will propose establishing a ceasefire and a ban on long-range strikes10.03.25, 17:40 • 103982 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

