Zelenskyy met with the prince of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah: what they talked about
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where they discussed steps to end the war. The parties also agreed on economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's investments in Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. They discussed steps and conditions that could end the war and make peace reliable and lasting. This was reported by UNN citing Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram channel and the Saudi state news agency SPA.
Details
On Tuesday, March 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the results of the meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.
A good meeting with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Grateful for the wise perspective on the international situation and for supporting Ukraine. It was very important to hear words of confidence in Ukraine's future
"We discussed all the main issues on the agenda – both bilateral and with other partners. I noted the efforts of Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, which help bring about real peace. Saudi Arabia provides a very important platform for diplomacy, and we appreciate it," - added Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Ukrainian team remains in Jeddah to work with the American team on Tuesday, March 11, and we hope for a practical result. The Ukrainian position at the meeting will be absolutely constructive
According to Zelensky, during the meeting, they discussed in detail with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud the steps and conditions that could end the war and make peace reliable and lasting.
He particularly emphasized the issue of releasing prisoners and returning children, which could become one of the key measures to establish trust in diplomatic efforts. A significant part of the conversation was devoted to security guarantee formats
He appreciated Saudi Arabia's readiness to develop economic cooperation and invest in Ukraine.
They discussed key sectors for investment, starting with security, energy, and infrastructure. We see equally the opportunities for economic development and interaction through reconstruction in Ukraine
The Crown Prince spoke about Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic strategy.
Volodymyr Zelensky wished success to the partners and expressed readiness to cooperate. "We are confident that the interaction between our countries and regions strengthens our peoples and the whole world," - summarized the Head of State.
According to SPA, an official reception ceremony was held for the Ukrainian president. After that, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Zelensky held negotiations.
"Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting all international initiatives and efforts aimed at achieving peace," - writes the news agency.
Recall
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on Monday he would meet with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will remain for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sibiga, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa.
