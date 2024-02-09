Zelensky awarded Zaluzhnyi the title of Hero of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, according to a decree issued by the President, UNN reports.

"For outstanding personal merits in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree: To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Valeriy Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi, General," Zelenskyy's decree reads.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy to the post.

Zelensky statedthat the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, will present the reboot team of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days.