Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN citing sources.
Details
Sources UNN confirmed that Zelensky arrived in Jeddah.
Addendum
Earlier, Zelensky announced that he would meet with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on Monday. Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will remain for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sibiga, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa.
The Financial Times reported that during negotiations in Saudi Arabia this week, Ukraine will try to convince the USA to restore intelligence and military support, assuring the head of the White House Donald Trump that President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to quickly end the war with Russia.