Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Peace Formula and the return of prisoners and deportees. The head of state announced this on social media, UNN reports.

Arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue our regular dialogue with His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The number one topic was the Formula for Peace - Zelensky wrote.

He recalled that last year in Jeddah, Ukraine held an effective meeting at the level of advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula. "Now we are close to holding the first Peace Summit and we look forward to continued active support from Saudi Arabia," the President said.

In addition, Zelenskyy will discuss the return of prisoners and deportees in Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi leadership has already contributed to the release of our people. I am confident that this meeting will bring results," the President said.

The two leaders will also reportedly discuss promising areas of economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.