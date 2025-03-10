Zelensky apologized to Trump for the altercation in the Oval Office, sending him a letter - Witkoff
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky formally apologized to Donald Trump for the altercation in the White House. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff called it an important step towards progress in relations.
Zelensky sent a letter to the president. He apologized for the entire incident that occurred in the Oval Office. I think this was an important step, and there were many discussions between our teams and Ukrainians and Europeans who are also involved in this discussion. And I would like to characterize this as progress, and therefore I hope that an agreement will be reached
A tense altercation occurred between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House in the Oval Office.
After that, in an interview on Fox News, Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the altercation "was not good" for either side.