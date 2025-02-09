Zelensky answered whether he sees the end of the war in 2025: “There are all possibilities for this”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are all possibilities for ending the war in 2025, but the key factors are sanctions pressure on Russia, security guarantees, and support for Ukraine from its allies. He said this in an interview with ITV NEWS, reports UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether he sees the end of the war in 2025, Zelensky answered:

I believe that today there is every opportunity for this. In my opinion, Trump wants a quick end to the war. Quickly or not - we do not know how it will turn out. We need to act decisively in alliance with the Europeans, -Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the importance of imposing sanctions on Russia, as it is still continuing the war because of their circumvention.

We need sanctions, security guarantees, so that Ukrainians can calm down a little bit, because it's hard for us. Russia is a large country in terms of territory, and we need support. We need guarantees that 8 million Ukrainians will return home. We need support for our army and the economy in Ukraine. We are not talking about justice for us now, we are talking about ending the hot stage of the war. A sustainable and just peace is important to us, but let's take some steps to guarantee security. We really need to understand how this war will end. We need to understand so that we are on the same side as America and Europe. We cannot lose Europe. This is Putin, and this is a risk for the whole of Europe. I think that we need to unite around this risk for our population and our states, - Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukraine's President considers it critical to meet with Trump before his possible talks with Putin. Zelenskiy emphasizes that a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine will be ineffective.