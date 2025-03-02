Zelensky: Agreement on minerals is on the table, we are ready to sign it with the US
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has announced his readiness to sign an agreement with the United States on mining. Zelenskyy confirmed that the document has already been prepared and is awaiting signature by the minister.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals agreement with the United States. This was reported by the BBC with reference to an interview with the Head of the Ukrainian state, which he gave before leaving the UK, UNN reports.
Details
"The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked Zelenskiy about the upcoming deal, noting that the White House is now "making it clear that something has to give," the BBC reports.
It is noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied that the agreement on mining was ready for the minister to sign.
Our policy is not to continue what happened in the past, we are constructive. If we agree to sign a mining agreement, we are ready to sign it. The agreement on the table will be signed if the parties are ready
