Zelensky: Ukraine is not against a minerals deal with the US, but would like to understand what security guarantees
Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the US on mineral resources, but wants to understand security guarantees. The President reminded that the presence of American companies had not stopped Russian aggression before.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not against the agreement on mineral resources with the United States, but would like to understand what security guarantees and next steps are, UNN reports.
"I think the US really wanted this deal, and we were not against this deal, but we would like to understand what part of the security guarantees this deal will take and what the next steps are. Again, to understand for our people. During the war, what you don't like, even sometimes hate, is surprising. And this is understandable. This war has brought us many terrible things. That's why we don't want any surprises. Yes, that's why we want to be very honest with our partners. And I think this agreement was prepared by teams. It was not easy for several weeks, and now it is ready," Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian leader noted that both countries were ready to sign the agreement.
Ministers have to sign it. That's all. I don't know when they will do it. It depends on the American side. The agreement on mineral resources did not include security guarantees. Because, for example, President Trump said that I think that if we are there in some kind of production and so on in mineral resources, Putin will never come to this territory where we are. And I told him: "Don't trust Putin". Why?" I said, "Not because I mean we respect him and we believe in the power of the United States
"I told him that we had more than 20 American companies, large companies in Ukraine, and we had offices even in the temporarily occupied territories, and it didn't matter to Putin whether it was an American European company or a Ukrainian company, it didn't matter, he just came and occupied it," Zelensky added.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to sign an agreement with the US on minerals, and this could be the first step towards security guarantees.
