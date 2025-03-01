Zelensky answers whether Ukraine can deter Russia without US help
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that without US support it would be difficult to deter Russian aggression. Zelenskyy is ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia only if the United States provides security guarantees.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it would be difficult for Ukraine to deter Russian aggression without American support. He said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.
Host Bret Baier asked Zelensky if Ukraine could deter Russia without further US support. The President replied: “It would be difficult for us. That's why I'm here.”
However, he added that Ukraine cannot lose its freedom.
“The Russians came to our territory, to our homes... they killed so many people,” Zelensky said. “Just forgetting it, just saying that Putin is a great guy, no.
Zelenskyy also indicated that he is open to diplomacy with Russia when there are guarantees of security for Ukraine's future from the United States. “We will be ready,” he said.
