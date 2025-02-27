ukenru
Zelenskiy refuses to sign second deal with US without security guarantees - The Economist

Zelenskiy refuses to sign second deal with US without security guarantees - The Economist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23636 views

Ukraine's president refuses to sign a second agreement with the US without expanded security guarantees. The existing September agreement only mentions “protection of mutual investments,” but the new one will require parliamentary ratification.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to sign a second agreement with the United States unless it includes broader security guarantees for Ukraine.

This is reported by The Economist, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to The Economist, the new agreement that Ukraine is discussing with the United States should clarify the issue of control and provide for expanded security guarantees.

In particular, Zelenskyy is seeking clearer commitments, which he originally intended to secure as part of the September agreement on the country's mineral resources.

Currently, the existing framework agreement with the US, signed in September, only mentions “protection of mutual investments” and a broader “agreement architecture.

However, government sources tell The Economist that Ukraine's president has no intention of signing any other agreement that does not include broader security guarantees. 

The initial framework document does not require parliamentary ratification, but the future agreement will.

Recall 

On February 26, Secretary of State Rubio announced that the United States has almost finalized an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals.  According to him, this is a good and important agreement that will help end this war.

The US-Ukraine agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a Ukraine recovery fundwith 50% of the contribution from Ukraine. 

