Zelenskiy confirms meeting with Trump on March 8

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump on March 8 in Florida, Orban's press secretary said late Sunday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Last month, Orban supported Trump's offer to return to the US presidency this year.

"We hope that the current president will leave and President Trump will return, and he will have his hands free to establish peace (in Ukraine - ed.)," Orban said on February 23.

The Hungarian prime minister said that the next US presidential election this year and the European Parliament vote in June will be crucial, as conservatives in Europe and the US must fight together to "win back" institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals who, according to Orban, threaten Western civilization.

Orban says Trump is 'the only serious chance' for peace in Ukraine

Orban refused to send weapons to Ukraine and criticized Western sanctions against Russia. He has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Ukraine to end the war.

The Hungarian prime minister, who has been in power since 2010, has faced tense relations with President Joe Biden's administration, mainly due to Budapest's delay in ratifying Sweden's NATO membership. After long delays, the Hungarian parliament last week approved Sweden's NATO application.