Zelenskiy confirms meeting with Trump on March 8

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26949 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 97200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63915 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259972 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223700 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188093 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228845 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251085 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157041 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372028 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 97200 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259972 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206234 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223700 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18039 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26377 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61430 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68724 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskiy confirms meeting with Trump on March 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25988 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida on March 8.

Zelenskiy confirms meeting with Trump on March 8

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump on March 8 in Florida, Orban's press secretary said late Sunday, UNN reports citing Reuters. 

Details 

Last month, Orban supported Trump's offer to return to the US presidency this year.

"We hope that the current president will leave and President Trump will return, and he will have his hands free to establish peace (in Ukraine - ed.)," Orban said on February 23.

The Hungarian prime minister said that the next US presidential election this year and the European Parliament vote in June will be crucial, as conservatives in Europe and the US must fight together to "win back" institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals who, according to Orban, threaten Western civilization.

Orban says Trump is 'the only serious chance' for peace in Ukraine02.03.24, 13:32 • 32857 views

Orban refused to send weapons to Ukraine and criticized Western sanctions against Russia. He has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Ukraine to end the war.

The Hungarian prime minister, who has been in power since 2010, has faced tense relations with President Joe Biden's administration, mainly due to Budapest's delay in ratifying Sweden's NATO membership. After long delays, the Hungarian parliament last week approved Sweden's NATO application. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
European Parliament
Reuters
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Brussels
Sweden
Europe
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Florida
Viktor Orban
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14