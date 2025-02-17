Zaporizhzhia was attacked by 10 Russian drones at night: what was damaged

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 22586 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 63726 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 87708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109607 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85238 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120045 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101653 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113137 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116778 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155122 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 99615 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 68240 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 38078 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100128 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 61789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109607 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120045 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145619 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177885 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 61789 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100128 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134834 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136739 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164912 views
Zaporizhzhia was attacked by 10 Russian drones at night: what was damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30322 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with 10 drones at night. The attack damaged warehouses and caused fires, with no casualties reported.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with 10 drones overnight. As a result of the attack, warehouses were damaged and fires broke out, with no casualties reported, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Monday on Telegram, UNN reported.

Russians attacked the city with 10 drones. As a result, the blast wave damaged warehouses and caused fires. Preliminary, without casualties

- Fedorov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, rescuers extinguished a fire in an outbuilding and a tree in Zaporizhzhia on a total area of 32 square meters.

"Windows and roofs were damaged in 15 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, and there is no electricity supply in several residential buildings. These are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," said Fedorov.

In total, according to Fedorov, the occupiers struck 486 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region during the day.

83 drones out of 147 launched by Russia in 10 regions were shot down over Ukraine17.02.25, 09:05 • 26436 views

Julia Shramko

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

