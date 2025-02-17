Zaporizhzhia was attacked by 10 Russian drones at night: what was damaged

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with 10 drones overnight. As a result of the attack, warehouses were damaged and fires broke out, with no casualties reported, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Monday on Telegram, UNN reported.

Russians attacked the city with 10 drones. As a result, the blast wave damaged warehouses and caused fires. Preliminary, without casualties - Fedorov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, rescuers extinguished a fire in an outbuilding and a tree in Zaporizhzhia on a total area of 32 square meters.

"Windows and roofs were damaged in 15 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, and there is no electricity supply in several residential buildings. These are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," said Fedorov.

In total, according to Fedorov, the occupiers struck 486 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region during the day.

83 drones out of 147 launched by Russia in 10 regions were shot down over Ukraine