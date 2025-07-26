Yurii Kovalchuk became European champion in modern pentathlon

23-year-old Lviv resident Yuriy Kovalchuk became the European champion in modern pentathlon under the new rules. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The 23-year-old Lviv resident won a gold medal in the final of the European Championship, which is taking place in Madrid. This is the first victory in the history of Ukraine at the continental championship under the new rules of modern pentathlon. - the message says.

The NOC reminded that modern pentathlon will have an updated format from 2025: instead of show jumping — an obstacle course, and fencing takes place only in the main round according to the Olympic system.

Ukraine has already won four gold medals at EYOF-2025: athlete Dzeroshynska became the champion