This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
80%
748mm
Yurii Kovalchuk became European champion in modern pentathlon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Lviv resident Yurii Kovalchuk became European champion in modern pentathlon under the new rules. This is Ukraine's first victory in the continental championship in the updated format.

Yurii Kovalchuk became European champion in modern pentathlon

23-year-old Lviv resident Yuriy Kovalchuk became the European champion in modern pentathlon under the new rules. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The 23-year-old Lviv resident won a gold medal in the final of the European Championship, which is taking place in Madrid. This is the first victory in the history of Ukraine at the continental championship under the new rules of modern pentathlon.

- the message says.

The NOC reminded that modern pentathlon will have an updated format from 2025: instead of show jumping — an obstacle course, and fencing takes place only in the main round according to the Olympic system.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Madrid
Ukraine
