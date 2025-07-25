Ukraine has already won four gold medals at EYOF-2025: athlete Dzeroshynska became the champion

Ukrainian athlete Polina Dzerozhynska won a gold medal in hammer throw at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. Thus, the number of gold medals won by Ukraine at the competition increased to three, reported the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Young athlete Polina Dzerozhynska, who competes in the hammer throw sector, had no equal in today's final at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje! The Ukrainian sent the hammer 71.5 m, thereby bringing Ukraine its third "gold" of the festival!", - reported the NOC.

It is reported that this medal was the second for the Ukrainian athletics team at EYOF-2025.

Addition

Earlier, Ilaria Tsurkan became the EYOF-2025 champion, bringing Ukraine its third gold medal of the competition. Judoka Khazar Heydarov also won EYOF-2025 gold - the second for Ukraine at the competition. And the first gold of the festival was won by Makar Yakhno - a Ukrainian swimmer in the 1500 meters freestyle.