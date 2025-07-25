Ukraine has already won four gold medals at EYOF-2025: athlete Dzeroshynska became the champion

$41.770.01
49.100.12
uken
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 3826 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 15459 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 15351 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 19348 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 57433 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 186117 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 111010 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 168358 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 99945 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 94735 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
1m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceXJuly 25, 12:24 AM • 36350 views
Luhansk turns into a dump: occupiers introduce fines for garbage instead of removing it - CNSJuly 25, 12:49 AM • 33701 views
Trump canceled $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting fundingJuly 25, 01:43 AM • 21639 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police06:08 AM • 25167 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15125 views
Publications
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15491 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 48567 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 69138 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 87398 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 186150 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 211435 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 327646 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 409351 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 411690 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 398895 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-30 Smerch

Ukraine has already won four gold medals at EYOF-2025: athlete Dzeroshynska became the champion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Polina Dzeroshynska won a gold medal in hammer throw at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. This is Ukraine's third gold medal at the competition, where Ilaria Tsurkan, Khazar Heydarov, and Makar Yakhno also distinguished themselves.

Ukraine has already won four gold medals at EYOF-2025: athlete Dzeroshynska became the champion

Ukrainian athlete Polina Dzerozhynska won a gold medal in hammer throw at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. Thus, the number of gold medals won by Ukraine at the competition increased to three, reported the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Young athlete Polina Dzerozhynska, who competes in the hammer throw sector, had no equal in today's final at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje! The Ukrainian sent the hammer 71.5 m, thereby bringing Ukraine its third "gold" of the festival!", - reported the NOC.

It is reported that this medal was the second for the Ukrainian athletics team at EYOF-2025.

Addition

Earlier, Ilaria Tsurkan became the EYOF-2025 champion, bringing Ukraine its third gold medal of the competition. Judoka Khazar Heydarov also won EYOF-2025 gold - the second for Ukraine at the competition. And the first gold of the festival was won by Makar Yakhno - a Ukrainian swimmer in the 1500 meters freestyle.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9