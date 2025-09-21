YouTube removed the channel of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's YouTube account became unavailable on Saturday evening. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Maduro's channel had over 200,000 subscribers and was used to broadcast his speeches and segments of weekly programs on state television. However, on Saturday, it went offline.

Google, which owns YouTube, has not yet commented on the situation. The service's website states that accounts can be removed for repeated violations of community guidelines, including the spread of misinformation, hate speech, or content that "interferes with democratic processes."

This happened amid escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States. The day before, Washington deployed warships and fighter jets to the southern Caribbean, which drew a sharp reaction from Caracas.

Recall

In early September, US troops struck a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. 11 people died.

Later, Trump threatened the Venezuelan government, stating that the country must take back all prisoners being deported from US territory.

Maduro denied Venezuela's involvement in drug trafficking and offered Trump direct talks - Reuters