02:54 PM
YouTube blocked channels of sanctioned Latynina and Balashov in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

YouTube blocked the channels of Russian propagandist Yulia Latynina and former MP Hennadiy Balashov in Ukraine. This happened after the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against them.

YouTube has blocked the channels of Russian journalist and propagandist Yulia Latynina and former People's Deputy of Ukraine Hennadiy Balashov, against whom sanctions were imposed by the National Security and Defense Council, in Ukraine. This was reported by the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

YouTube has blocked three more channels in Ukraine that spread narratives consonant with Russian propaganda.

- the message says.

In particular, Latynina's channel and two channels of Balashov, who left Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and against whom criminal proceedings have been initiated in Ukraine, have been blocked.

It so happened that I have been talking about the methods of work of Russians and their creation of pseudo-oppositionists since distant 2015, in particular about Latynina. After 2022, all my doubts about her, which might have crept in, completely dissipated.

- wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

He also noted that after the imposed sanctions and blocking, as a rule, they no longer even hide. This is proven by the rhetoric of many previously blocked propagandists.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by decree enacted the NSDC decision of July 20, 2025, on the application of personal sanctions. The restrictions apply to five individuals responsible for subversive anti-Ukrainian information campaigns.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
