"Yesterday, we engaged enemy aircraft at a distance of over 150 kilometers." - Air Force commander

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26885 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 96919 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63779 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259661 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223489 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188017 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228799 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251077 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157031 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372025 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35396 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 96919 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259661 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206024 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223489 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17994 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26331 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26432 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68561 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Yesterday, we engaged enemy aircraft at a distance of over 150 kilometers." - Air Force commander

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102622 views

The Ukrainian Air Force detected and targeted Russian aircraft at a distance of over 150 kilometers. Today, the results of combat work are being checked.

"Yesterday, we engaged enemy aircraft at a distance of over 150 kilometers." - Air Force commander

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said that the day before, they had fired on Russian aircraft at a distance of more than 150 kilometers.  Today, the result of combat work is being checked, UNN reports

Just yesterday, we conducted a live fire on enemy aircraft at a distance of over 150 kilometers. We are still working today! We are checking the results of combat work!

- Oleshchuk wrote on social media.

He said that  the enemy continues to attack our positions with guided bombs, but no longer dares to fly too close.

According to Oleshchuk, after significant losses - A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft  and Su-34/Su-35 fighters - the occupiers have significantly reduced the number of air strikes with KABs. And according to him, there are still no radar detection aircraft in the Sea of Azov and other areas, which reduces the enemy's ability to conduct radar reconnaissance.

"According to our data, certain 'discussions' have already begun among Russian pilots about the military leadership's decision to send them one way. Such talks, and possibly sabotage, during the occupiers' missions will only increase when the Air Force receives more tools from Western partners to protect our skies from enemy air attacks,"  the Air Force commander summarized. 

"It is caused by the geographical location": Ihnat explains why it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on the approach to Odesa05.03.24, 11:16 • 24146 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Su-34
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
