"Yesterday, we engaged enemy aircraft at a distance of over 150 kilometers." - Air Force commander

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said that the day before, they had fired on Russian aircraft at a distance of more than 150 kilometers. Today, the result of combat work is being checked, UNN reports.

Just yesterday, we conducted a live fire on enemy aircraft at a distance of over 150 kilometers. We are still working today! We are checking the results of combat work! - Oleshchuk wrote on social media.

He said that the enemy continues to attack our positions with guided bombs, but no longer dares to fly too close.

According to Oleshchuk, after significant losses - A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and Su-34/Su-35 fighters - the occupiers have significantly reduced the number of air strikes with KABs. And according to him, there are still no radar detection aircraft in the Sea of Azov and other areas, which reduces the enemy's ability to conduct radar reconnaissance.

"According to our data, certain 'discussions' have already begun among Russian pilots about the military leadership's decision to send them one way. Such talks, and possibly sabotage, during the occupiers' missions will only increase when the Air Force receives more tools from Western partners to protect our skies from enemy air attacks," the Air Force commander summarized.

"It is caused by the geographical location": Ihnat explains why it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on the approach to Odesa