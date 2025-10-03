Yermak's deputy on PURL: we expect the total amount of the initiative to reach $3.5 billion this month

Kyiv expects that the total amount of the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners purchase American weapons and transfer them to Ukraine, will reach $3.5 billion this month. This was announced by Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, as reported by UNN.

As part of our delegation, led by the President, we attended the European Political Community summit in Denmark. We had many meetings with our partners. The main topics were three: military support for Ukraine, joint counteraction to Russian threats, especially drones, and security guarantees for our state. - Palisa reported.

He noted that the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners purchase American weapons and transfer them to Ukraine, was widely discussed.

We thanked all participants and called on other European countries to join. We expect that this month the total amount of this initiative will already reach $3.5 billion. - Palisa noted.

Separately, according to him, attention was paid to recent drone incidents in European countries.

We clearly know who is behind this – Russia. And we also know how to properly fight it. Ukraine is ready to join any joint European programs for sky protection. Because only together, by combining our experience and potential, will we be able to effectively counter Russian threats. - he emphasized.

Addition

Within the PURL initiative for the purchase of American weapons by NATO countries for Ukraine, funding has already been received for 4 aid packages, and the 5th and 6th packages are currently being coordinated with the American side.