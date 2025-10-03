$41.280.05
Exclusive
12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Yermak's deputy on PURL: we expect the total amount of the initiative to reach $3.5 billion this month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

The total amount of the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners purchase American weapons for Ukraine, will reach $3.5 billion this month. The fifth and sixth aid packages within this initiative are currently being coordinated.

Yermak's deputy on PURL: we expect the total amount of the initiative to reach $3.5 billion this month

Kyiv expects that the total amount of the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners purchase American weapons and transfer them to Ukraine, will reach $3.5 billion this month. This was announced by Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, as reported by UNN.

As part of our delegation, led by the President, we attended the European Political Community summit in Denmark. We had many meetings with our partners. The main topics were three: military support for Ukraine, joint counteraction to Russian threats, especially drones, and security guarantees for our state.

- Palisa reported.

He noted that the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners purchase American weapons and transfer them to Ukraine, was widely discussed.

We thanked all participants and called on other European countries to join. We expect that this month the total amount of this initiative will already reach $3.5 billion.

- Palisa noted.

Separately, according to him, attention was paid to recent drone incidents in European countries.

We clearly know who is behind this – Russia. And we also know how to properly fight it. Ukraine is ready to join any joint European programs for sky protection. Because only together, by combining our experience and potential, will we be able to effectively counter Russian threats.

- he emphasized.

Joint air shield against Russian threats and implementation of PURL: what the leaders of Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland discussed02.10.25, 20:39 • 3096 views

Addition

Within the PURL initiative for the purchase of American weapons by NATO countries for Ukraine, funding has already been received for 4 aid packages, and the 5th and 6th packages are currently being coordinated with the American side.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
NATO
Denmark
Ukraine