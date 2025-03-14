Yermak spoke with national security advisors from Northern Europe and the Baltics. The topic was the negotiations in Jeddah
Andriy Yermak held a video meeting with advisors from Northern European and Baltic countries. They discussed the results of negotiations in Jeddah and security guarantees for Ukraine.
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a video meeting with national security advisors and diplomatic advisors of the leaders of the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States. The parties discussed the results of the negotiations in Jeddah. Yermak reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.
I held an important video meeting with national security advisors and diplomatic advisors of the leaders of the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States. We discussed the results of the negotiations of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah on the restoration of a just and sustainable peace. Ukraine remains steadfast: security guarantees for our state are the key to stability in Europe and effective deterrence of the aggressor
He also expressed his gratitude to the partners for their support and coordinated steps towards a just peace.
