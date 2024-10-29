Yermak met with Sullivan in the United States. They talked about the front, weapons, and the DPRK military
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the OP Andriy Yermak met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. They discussed Ukraine's Victory Plan, military assistance, sanctions against Russia, and the threat of the DPRK's military use.
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak met with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan. They talked about the front, weapons, and the Russian military, which Russia is preparing for a war against Ukraine, UNN reports.
"I am working in the United States on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I met with my good friend, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan," Yermak said.
According to the head of the OP, they talked about Ukraine's Victory Plan, the implementation of the Peace Formula, the front, weapons, and the military of the Russian Federation, which Russia is preparing for war against our country.
"Military assistance to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and increased pressure on Moscow's allies are important. Over the years of cooperation, Jake and I have been able to quickly find solutions, fulfilling the tasks of the Presidents, which were then agreed upon by the leaders of the states. Now, as always, we are having a concrete and substantive conversation. Thank you, Jake," summarized Yermak.
