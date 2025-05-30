$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Yermak held a meeting with the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry: Confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with the Russian Federation

Kyiv

Andriy Yermak announced Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia to cease fire. Turkey provided a platform for the meeting of the parties in Istanbul on May 16.

Yermak held a meeting with the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry: Confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with the Russian Federation

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, and "confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire." The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, and the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, also joined the meeting, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

Yermak thanked Turkey for providing its platform for a meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul on May 16, and also confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire and the establishment of a just and lasting peace.

Ukraine is ready for any diplomatic format that will give results. We are open to all steps that can bring real security guarantees. We need to put more pressure on Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire and stop its attacks. At this stage, sanctions may become the most effective tool 

– said the head of the Office of the President.

The Turkish Foreign Minister spoke about his visit to Russia.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, the Deputy Heads of the Office of the Head of State Igor Brusylo and Pavlo Palisa, as well as the Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz.

Let us remind you

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was not the subject of negotiations with the Russian side during the visit to Moscow.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will soon come to Ukraine after a visit to Russia.

