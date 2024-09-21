Yermak discusses Formula for Peace with Advisor to the President of South Africa

He had a telephone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of the Republic of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, and the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine informed about the latest news from the frontline.

The interlocutors emphasized common interests in further cooperation between our countries.

