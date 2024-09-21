Yermak discusses Formula for Peace with Advisor to the President of South Africa
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with Sidney Mufamadi, Advisor to the President of South Africa. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, the situation at the frontline and prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and South Africa.
He had a telephone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of the Republic of South Africa Sidney Mufamadi. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.
Details
During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, and the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine informed about the latest news from the frontline.
The interlocutors emphasized common interests in further cooperation between our countries.
