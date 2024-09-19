Yermak: Russia must be held accountable for all war crimes in Ukraine

"I took part in a thematic conference dedicated to the implementation of the seventh point of the Peace Formula, "Restoration of Justice". This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

This event was held online with the participation of representatives of about 60 partner countries and international organizations.

Ukraine was also represented at the conference by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Yermak's deputies Ihor Zhovkva and Iryna Mudra, and counsels Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz.

During his speech, Yermak drew attention to the cruelty with which the Russian military treats Ukrainian prisoners. He emphasized that barbaric executions are not isolated cases, but a systemic practice that must be stopped.

War crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation are a consequence of the crime of aggression - emphasized Andriy Yermak.

The Head of the Presidential Office noted that it is impossible to achieve lasting peace without restoring justice. The terrorist country must be held accountable for its actions and compensate for all the damage caused. Yermak emphasized that Ukraine is working together with the international community to make this happen.

