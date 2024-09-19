A formula for peace and strengthening regional security: Sibiga met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu. They talked about promoting the Peace Formula and strengthening regional security, UNN reports.

"I was pleased to meet with Speaker Igor Grosu and members of the Moldovan Parliament.

He emphasized the importance of Ukrainian-Moldovan inter-parliamentary cooperation in promoting the Peace Formula and strengthening regional security.

He expressed gratitude to the Moldovan parliament for supporting Ukraine," the Foreign Minister wrote on social networking site X.

