Publications
Exclusives
Yermak discussed the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Andriy Yermak discussed with Cardinal Parolin the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. The parties agreed on close cooperation in this humanitarian issue.

Yermak discussed the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Among other things, they discussed the return to our country of children illegally deported by Russia, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the President. 

Details

Separate and detailed attention during the conversation was paid to the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and displaced by Russia. Andriy Yermak and Pietro Parolin agreed to continue close cooperation in this humanitarian Details, which is one of Ukraine's biggest priorities

- the OP statement reads.

Yermak informed Parolin about today's Russian shelling of Kyiv and Odesa, which killed people, and there are also wounded and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The Head of the Office of the President also informed Parolin that Russia used hundreds of "Shaheds", as well as cruise and ballistic missiles, in the attack against Ukrainian cities. He also added that these strikes once again prove that the aggressor state does not want to establish peace and is doing everything to make the war last as long as possible.

The Head of the Office of the President also thanked Pope Leo XIV for his prayers for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Addition

Yermak stated that the Russian Federation attacks civilians every day, lying about the desire for peace. He called for increased sanctions and the provision of weapons to Ukraine after the attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.  

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Shahed-136
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Vatican City
Odesa
Kyiv
