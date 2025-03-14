Yermak and the advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada discussed preparations for a telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and Carney
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak discussed the situation on the battlefield and preparations for Zelenskyy's conversation with Carney with Natalie Drouin. The parties agreed to coordinate efforts in the G7 to support Ukraine.
The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, Nathalie Drouin. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the current military and humanitarian needs of Ukraine, as well as the preparation for a telephone conversation between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. Yermak reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.
Particular attention was paid to the preparation of a telephone conversation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Mark Carney
In addition, the parties agreed to coordinate efforts in cooperation with the G7 countries, where Canada is currently chairing. "In particular, it was about the importance of joint work on key initiatives to strengthen global support for Ukraine and provide security guarantees."
The interlocutors confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation and active involvement of Canada in initiatives that will contribute to the long-term stability and security of Ukraine.
