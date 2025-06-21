Maguchikh took silver in the high jump at the Diamond League stage

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
07:00 AM • 802 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 22407 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 68102 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 142359 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 134868 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 82685 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 92645 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87072 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69492 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 46057 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
96%
749mm
Popular news
Kremlin plans to "re-educate" 56,000 Ukrainian children in "Artek" - CNSJune 20, 10:10 PM • 5828 views
Air alert declared across Ukraine: what is knownJune 21, 12:15 AM • 10759 views
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of times03:34 AM • 9962 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)04:26 AM • 10509 views
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existence05:27 AM • 4478 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards07:00 AM • 802 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 142359 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 134868 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 79476 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 128614 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 1794 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 21958 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 30809 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 37984 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 46044 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Maguchikh took silver in the high jump at the Diamond League stage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh took second place in the high jump at the Diamond League stage in Paris, clearing 1.97 m. Nicola Olyslagers of Australia won with a result of 2.00 m.

Maguchikh took silver in the high jump at the Diamond League stage
instagram.com/rosya_dp

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh took second place in the high jump at the Diamond League stage in Paris. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Athletics Federation.

Details

"Starting the competition at 1.91 m, Mahuchikh made two mistakes at 1.94 and transferred the remaining attempt to 1.97. She overcame them and with this result came in second. 2.00 meters this time did not submit to Yaroslava, instead bringing victory to Australian Nicola Olyslagers," the message says.

It is also reported that another Australian, Eleanor Patterson, lost to Mahuchikh in attempts and took third place. Ukrainian athlete Yulia Levchenko took 11th place, clearing 1.83 m. She failed to clear 1.88 m and 1.91 m.

Triumphant Leap: Mahuchikh Triumphs in Japan, Claiming Another "Gold" 18.05.25, 10:23 • 3972 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9