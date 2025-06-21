Maguchikh took silver in the high jump at the Diamond League stage

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh took second place in the high jump at the Diamond League stage in Paris. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Athletics Federation.

Details

"Starting the competition at 1.91 m, Mahuchikh made two mistakes at 1.94 and transferred the remaining attempt to 1.97. She overcame them and with this result came in second. 2.00 meters this time did not submit to Yaroslava, instead bringing victory to Australian Nicola Olyslagers," the message says.

It is also reported that another Australian, Eleanor Patterson, lost to Mahuchikh in attempts and took third place. Ukrainian athlete Yulia Levchenko took 11th place, clearing 1.83 m. She failed to clear 1.88 m and 1.91 m.

Triumphant Leap: Mahuchikh Triumphs in Japan, Claiming Another "Gold"