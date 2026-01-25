Xi Jinping's deputy accused of leaking data on China's nuclear program to US - WSJ

Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China and one of the closest allies of the country's leader Xi Jinping, is accused of transmitting confidential information about China's nuclear weapons program to the United States. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the briefing, attended by some of the highest-ranking army officers, took place just before China's Ministry of National Defense issued a sensational statement about an investigation into General Zhang Youxia, once considered the most trusted military ally of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The statement provided few details beyond an investigation into serious violations of party discipline and state laws.

But people present at the briefing reported that Zhang is under investigation for allegedly forming political cliques – a phrase describing efforts to create networks of influence that undermine party unity, and abuse of power within the Communist Party's highest military body, known as the Central Military Commission. - the article states.

It is indicated that the authorities are also scrutinizing his oversight of an influential agency responsible for military equipment research, development, and procurement. Zhang allegedly received huge sums of money in exchange for official promotions within this large-budget procurement system.

The most shocking accusation revealed during the closed-door briefing was that Zhang had provided the US with key technical data on China's nuclear weapons. - the publication writes.

For reference

Zhang Youxia was considered one of the most influential figures in the Chinese army and was part of Xi Jinping's inner circle. The Central Military Commission, to which he belongs, controls the strategic directions of army development, including the research, development, and procurement of modern weaponry.

Recall

According to The New York Times, China is putting its strategic forces on maximum combat readiness to be able to launch a nuclear counterattack even before enemy missiles explode on its territory.

