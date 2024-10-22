X changed its terms of service to let its AI train on everyone’s posts

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 3438 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141589 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190582 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119095 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353133 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177856 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196841 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125914 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.5m/s
63%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12423 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11808 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16598 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24533 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18886 views
Publications

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 448 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 3438 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19058 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37758 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96501 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26168 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28520 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42115 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50359 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138770 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

X changed its terms of service to let its AI train on everyone’s posts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16886 views

X updates its terms of service to allow the use of user content to train AI. This raises privacy and copyright concerns, and the ability to opt out of data sharing becomes uncertain.

X changed its terms of service to let its AI train on everyone’s posts

Social network X updates its terms of service to allow the use of user content for AI training, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, when X introduced its new terms of service, which come into effect on November 15, users quickly noticed one change.

"By submitting, publishing, or displaying content on or through the Services, you grant us a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to make your content available to the rest of the world," the terms of service say, which include the right to analyze any such content, "including, for example, to use and train our machine learning and artificial intelligence models, whether generative or otherwise.

Essentially, by continuing to use the platform, users agree that X can use the data to train its AI models.

The use of content to train AI has become a serious issue as technology has evolved. On X, artists and other creatives worry that their work is being used - not just on X - to train computers that may one day completely replace human creators. Other X users say they are concerned that personal information in their tweets could be used in this way. Some users have told the site that they have already started deleting their photos from their feeds.

And if users have any problems with these terms, they may end up in federal court. According to the update, all disputes related to the terms will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas or in the state courts of Tarrant County in Texas.

X's terms state that any users who continue to use their products or services on or after November 15 will agree to the updated terms.

Grok, X's AI-powered chatbot, has already been at the center of scandal, from spreading false information about the 2024 elections to creating violent, graphic fake images of famous politicians. Companies from Google to Microsoft have also been criticized for sometimes strange artificial intelligence tools that are not at all true.

Until the latest update to the terms of service, X users could opt out of data sharing by going to "settings" and then "privacy and security." Under the heading of "data sharing and personalization," there is a tab for Grok where users can uncheck the box that allows the platform to use their data for AI training.

But it is not clear whether the new terms of service of X remove this possibility. 

X previously stated that messages from personal accounts would not be used for Grok training. However, the wording of the terms of service does not distinguish between account types.

But only time will tell if you will still be able to refuse despite the new conditions. 

Google invests in nuclear energy to support the development of artificial intelligence15.10.24, 04:29 • 17016 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Texas
Microsoft
Google
Brent
$69.53
Bitcoin
$83,195.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.35
Ethereum
$1,806.07