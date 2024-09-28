Wreckage of enemy UAVs damages power infrastructure in Poltava region, power outages
Kyiv • UNN
The wreckage of enemy drones damaged the energy infrastructure in Poltava region. 72 household and 22 legal consumers were left without electricity, and specialists are working to restore it.
In the Poltava region, during an enemy attack, drone fragments damaged the energy infrastructure, 72 household and 22 legal consumers are without electricity, RMA head Philip Pronin said on Saturday, UNN reports .
At night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with a UAV. The air defense system worked on enemy targets. Fortunately, there were no casualties. UAV debris damaged energy infrastructure in the region
According to him, 72 household and 22 legal consumers are without power now. Experts are already working to restore power supply.
