Wreckage of enemy UAVs damages power infrastructure in Poltava region, power outages

In the Poltava region, during an enemy attack, drone fragments damaged the energy infrastructure, 72 household and 22 legal consumers are without electricity, RMA head Philip Pronin said on Saturday, UNN reports .

At night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with a UAV. The air defense system worked on enemy targets. Fortunately, there were no casualties. UAV debris damaged energy infrastructure in the region - Pronin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 72 household and 22 legal consumers are without power now. Experts are already working to restore power supply.

Kyiv region under UAV attack: no hits and no casualties, wreckage of downed targets recorded in 4 districts