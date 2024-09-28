Kyiv region under UAV attack: no hits and no casualties, wreckage of downed targets recorded in 4 districts

On the night of September 28, the Russian army attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, enemy targets were shot down, no hits or casualties were reported. Currently, the wreckage of the downed targets has been found in 4 districts. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

At night, the Kyiv region was attacked by attack UAVs. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. Currently, the wreckage of the downed targets has been found in 4 districts - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, six private houses, an outbuilding and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the falling debris of the downed targets in one of the settlements. The damage is minor, windows in the houses were smashed.

In another area, the roof of a private enterprise hangar was damaged. Debris was also found falling on the territory of the fire station.

Several fires on the grass flooring were recorded. All fires were extinguished.

Operational groups continue to record the consequences of the attack.

