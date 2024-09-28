During an air attack on Kyiv, air defense destroyed all UAVs: debris damaged a building in Obolon district

During the 10th air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of September, air defense destroyed all the kamikaze drones. Enemy debris damaged a non-residential building in the Obolon district. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, Kyiv was again hit by a massive air attack - the tenth since the beginning of September. As in previous attacks, the Russian army used attack drones, previously known as Shahed. The aggressor launched the drones from the southern and northeastern directions.

The air alert in the capital lasted about three hours, during which several waves of drones attacked the city. According to preliminary reports, air defense forces destroyed all of the approximately fifteen drones on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Debris was reported to have fallen in Obolon district, damaging a non-residential building. There is no information about the victims. Operational information is being clarified.

