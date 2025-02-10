Wreckage of downed occupant drone damages 30 summer cottages in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down enemy drones over Poltava region. The wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative, damaging about 30 plots, with no casualties.
Last night, the occupiers' drones attacked Poltava region. This is reported by the Poltava RMA, UNN reports.
Details
Air defense forces destroyed the enemy targets, but the wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative in Poltava community.
The fire engulfed the car kung, but the rescuers managed to extinguish the fire.
According to preliminary data, about 30 summer cottages were damaged. There were no casualties.
Critical infrastructure facilities remained intact.
Threat of UAV attack announced in Poltava region: air defense system may be activated03.10.24, 22:06 • 32267 views