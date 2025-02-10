Wreckage of downed occupant drone damages 30 summer cottages in Poltava region

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 46090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 92883 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102503 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117731 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100475 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125560 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102640 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113235 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116855 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159438 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Wreckage of downed occupant drone damages 30 summer cottages in Poltava region

Wreckage of downed occupant drone damages 30 summer cottages in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42697 views

At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down enemy drones over Poltava region. The wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative, damaging about 30 plots, with no casualties.

Last night, the occupiers' drones attacked Poltava region. This is reported by the Poltava RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Air defense forces destroyed the enemy targets, but the wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative in Poltava community. 

The fire engulfed the car kung, but the rescuers managed to extinguish the fire.

According to preliminary data, about 30 summer cottages were damaged. There were no casualties. 

Critical infrastructure facilities remained intact.

Threat of UAV attack announced in Poltava region: air defense system may be activated03.10.24, 22:06 • 32267 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
anti-aircraft-warfareAnti-aircraft warfare
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

