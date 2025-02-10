Wreckage of downed occupant drone damages 30 summer cottages in Poltava region

Last night, the occupiers' drones attacked Poltava region. This is reported by the Poltava RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Air defense forces destroyed the enemy targets, but the wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative in Poltava community.

The fire engulfed the car kung, but the rescuers managed to extinguish the fire.

According to preliminary data, about 30 summer cottages were damaged. There were no casualties.

Critical infrastructure facilities remained intact.

